Family charmer on Currawang Av

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Eye catching from the street, this spectacular family home only gets better as you step inside. This home is warm and welcoming and retains much of its original charm. Stylish design, easy flow floor plan and modern finishes throughout, this home will suit any growing family. This home offers a private and secure sanctuary with a well fenced yard providing peace of mind that children and pets will be safe. A stunning four-bedroom home with character and charm. The bedrooms all having built-in robes, plus there is also an office/nursery/beauty room. Designed with two good-sized living areas, separate dining room and a kitchen that has had a beautiful transformation into a stunning space with that old country charm. It has ample bench space, dishwasher and a large walk-in pantry. Beautiful timber floors flow throughout the home, with 'as new' carpet in the bedrooms, lounge room and rumpus room. Extra features include ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling, 6xsplit system reverse cycle units, underfloor heating and a double lock-up garage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/3f3d9a99-87e0-4fe6-b5ff-fbcfced34d2d.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg