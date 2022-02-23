sport, local-sport,

With three rounds before finals get underway, there is plenty riding on the results in the GDCA first grade competition this weekend. A spot in the one-day final will go on the line for Leagues Panthers, with a win over Diggers being enough to secure them a top-two finish. They are currently five points ahead of Hanwood, who only have one one-day game remaining in their fixture list, while Diggers, who have two, are 10 points back, so the equation is simple for the Panthers. They will head into the clash with confidence, having been unbeaten since the Christmas break, and with two of the batters in Reece Matheson and Jimmy Binks finding form last weekend, they will be hoping to keep that momentum going. Diggers, on the other hand will want to finals hopes alive in both competitions knowing they have the bye in the second last round. Angus Boulton will be crucial with the bat, while Josh Lanham will have a vital role to play with the new ball. In the 50-over game, Hanwood will take on Exies Eagles. Hanwood will move into the clash with a full-strength team and will want to take advantage of Coro having the bye and move back into top position. The Eagles top order has been in good form in the second half of the season, so taking early wicket will be crucial. That means Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial will be looking for a strong performance from his bowlers, in particular the dangerous opening duo in Josh Carn and Luke Docherty. If they are able to claim the wickets of Connor Bock and Phil Burge early, that will set them up for success.

