news, local-news,

DO YOU know you know your why? Business owners will often get bogged down in the day-to-day running of their businesses (we are all guilty of this), but sometimes we need to stop and remember our why? The Japanese have the term "ikigai", which can be translated to mean "a reason for being." This is anything that gives a deep sense of purpose to a person's life and makes it worthwhile. It is what you get up for every morning. When you figure this out, it infuses with your passion and then we are unstoppable. Most business owners know their "why" as it forms their business plan before they have commenced trade. However, for many like the My Plan Connect (MPC) business plan, we achieved our five-year plan in the first 18 months. Yes, we know we must be doing something right, but we then get carried away with the day-to-day and sometimes jump out of our lane. IN OTHER NEWS: The MPC management team often discuss our "why" in our weekly meetings for two reasons. The first is it keeps us grounded, to allow the best outcomes for our participants and secondly it reminds us of our mission to be a "client-first approach, always". A text from a participant's mum will always make the heart sing and a great reminder - "let me just say, I am loving the MPC girls. Getting my little miss up and ready for school is such a different experience now. No stress, just bubbly efficiency. They're all a credit to your company. I feel a tad lost (as I'm usually running and frazzled) and now feel a little spoiled, as I can sit back and have a leisurely cuppa. Thank you so much for the effort and care your team put into my girl. It is very much appreciated". Find your "why" or simply your reason for being and the rest will follow. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/d44e500b-18f5-425c-b365-8ea8ac52b04d.jpg/r0_259_2000_1389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg