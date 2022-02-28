sport, local-sport,

TWENTY-FOUR bowlers took to the Leeton Soldiers Club greens in last week's Thursday social bowls day. Rink 10 was the battle ground for the Len Clare and Phil Morris-skipped sides. Fourteen shots from ends seven to 10, including a six on the 10th, gave Clare's outfit a winning break, which they held, to eventually run out comfortable 27-14 winners. Clare and second Dennis Dean played to their usual high standard, but it was the game of lead Ashley McAliece which was the highlight of the match. Never far away with his tiny purple bowls, McAliece capped off a fine game by registering the only resting toucher of the day. IN OTHER NEWS: Other winners on the day were sides skipped by John Leech, Greg Bowyer and Len Eason, who recorded a lucky 13-11 victory over an unlucky Ken O'Connell-skipped side. Gary Munro may have to make an appointment with a financial adviser after recording yet another wrong bias, Munro was joined by Bob Hermes as club benefactors on the day. Saturday morning's voucher winners were Hermes, Leo Plant and Larry Harrison, while Hermes and David Noad were the morning's wrong bias culprits. Members are reminded nominations for the club's major singles championship need to be in by March 8, with the competition scheduled to begin on March 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/f45929c2-9aaa-4efa-a0c8-b84e889c01c5.jpg/r2_55_680_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg