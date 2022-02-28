sport, local-sport,

The two teams that are to contest the one-day final in a fortnight is none the clearer following the latest round of the GDCA first grade competition. Diggers took on Leagues in the 40-over match of the weekend, and it was the Diggers who were able to keep their hat in the ring with a 36-run victory. The Diggers side won the toss and, after electing to bat, were able to make a fast start with Josh Lanham and Dean Bennett putting on 15 runs in the first three overs before Lanham (8) fell to the bowling of Ben Rowston (3/30). Bennett wasn't wasting any time as he posted a fifty off just 40 balls before he became the second to fall to Rowston but had given his side a platform to build from. Ben Elwin (3) didn't make too much of an impact on the scoreboard, but some late runs to Kyle Pete (12) saw Diggers close their innings on 167. The Panthers were able to make a steady start before Lanham (1/17) picked up the wicket of Michael Cudmore (1/17). Logan Matheson (25) got a start at the top of the order before Bennett (3/12) picked up three quick wickets to swing the game back in favour of the Diggers side. Elwin (2/19) picked up two wickets in the middle order, and despite the best efforts of Rowston (17), Leagues were bowled out for 131 and missed their chance to secure their place in the one-day final. Instead, Leagues, Coro Cougars, Hanwood and Diggers will head into the final two 40-over games knowing they could have a place in the one-day final on March 13. Meanwhile, in the 50-over clash, Hanwood was able to pick up a 39-run win over Exies Eagles. The Hanwood side won the toss but, after electing to bat, lost the wicket of Tom Shannon (3) early when he was caught off the bowling of Connor Bock. RELATED Oliver Batter (15) and Jordan Whitworth (14) got their side to 49 before Bock (7/22) ripped through the Hanwood middle order as they fell to 7/82. Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial (55) saved his side with a fifty, and contributions from Sam Robinson (12) and Gulfam Ahmed (11) lifted Hanwood to 154 when they were bowled out. The Eagles were able to make a strong start with Josh Davis (20) and Craig Burge (26) at the top of the order with a 38-run opening stand. Vishwa Ravi (10) and Bock (14) made starts, but Dean Catanzariti (6/25) ripped through the Eagles batting line-up. Bradyn Challis (12) was the only other Eagle to crack double digits as the Eagles were eventually bowled out for 115. The win sees Hanwood return to the top of the overall table with a five-point lead.

