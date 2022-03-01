news, local-news,

POLICE will allege a driver had been drinking when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident outside of Narrandera recently. About 12.30am on February 25, a 61-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Triton on Old Wagga Road at Narrandera. The man is alleged to have crossed to the incorrect side of the road colliding with another vehicle before driving down an embankment. Police said the man left the vehicle before walking away without exchanging details with the other motorist. Officers were called and located the driver a short distance away. IN OTHER NEWS: They will allege the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time and he was arrested. However, the driver refused to supply a sample of his breath and he was charged with failing to supply sample of breath and breach of bail. In Leeton, about 1am on February 26 a 28-year-old man was driving on Wade Avenue when stopped by police for a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The driver was taken to Leeton police station where a further reading of 0.152 was provided. The driver was issued with a court attendance notice and a licence suspension notice.

