news, local-news,

WHITTON will be paid a visit by a well-known Australian country music singer this month. Sara Storer will be in town on March 16 for a free concert in Whitton's town park as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Agency's (NRRA) road tour of small communities impacted by drought, COVID and the like over the past two years. The Sara Storer Recovery Outreach Tour stars not just the hugely-popular musician, but also her talented brother Greg. The tour will also travel to Rankins Springs, Hay, Wakool, Hillston, Jerilderie, Booligal and more. "Greg and I are so conscious of the hardships that many in country Australia have endured over the past few years - drought, flood, bushfires and now the pandemic," Sara said. Like many performers Sarah and Greg have only been able to perform a handful of shows since the start of the pandemic two years ago. The famous siblings know first-hand just how challenging life in rural Australia can be at times as they were born in Wemen in Victoria where their parents farmed wheat and cattle. "It must be soul destroying for so many and our hearts go out to those affected," Sara said. "We hope our tour will bring some hope and put a smile of the faces of everyone in the community." Sara has penned a string of songs about life in the country while Greg, along with his family, moved to Warren in NSW, where they continued the farming tradition. Her music career took off when she won the best new talent of the year Golden Guitar in Tamworth in 2001 and has since taken out 21 more gongs, including a coveted ARIA. IN OTHER NEWS: Sara has won more Golden Guitars than any other female artist. Greg's talent for composing and performing music emerged later when he began co-writing with his sister with the two of them taking home a Golden Guitar for a duet called When I Was A Boy in 2010. Entry to the Whitton concert is free, with the event getting underway from 6pm. Community members will also be able to chat with NRRA's recovery support officer, Claire Butler, or catch up with a rural financial counsellor, as well as other support services. Applications for $500 Rotary debit cards, to be spent locally, will also be available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/74f352d1-a7a1-4ec3-9287-dfa20afa80cb.jpg/r2_393_2998_2086_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg