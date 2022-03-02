news, local-news,

THIS week marks 10 years ago since Leeton shire experienced one of its worst overland flooding events in history. The early days of March, 2012 saw many rain-filled days in not just Leeton shire, but the entire MIA and Riverina region. However, on March 3 Leeton shire recorded 175mm of rain in just 24 hours, which resulted in streets and some properties becoming awash. The situation became even more dire on March 4 before a decision was made to cut the main canal at Roach's regulator so water could be released to relieve pressure on the canal and divert it to the Murrumbidgee River. In the aftermath there were damaged homes and roads, and the flooding raised concerns over Leeton Shire Council's drainage system. Council would then go on to complete a flood study, putting measures in place to ensure something like this wouldn't happen again. Residents will know that during times of heavy rain, there are some parts of town that are prone to flash flooding. Emeritus mayor Paul Maytom was the head of the shire in 2012 and he recalled his memories of that time. "I remember we were out at a party and it started raining that night and it started raining and it just didn't stop ... it was the heaviest I could remember it being in a long time," he said. "It was a lot of rain in a 24-hour period. There were a lot of issues we had to face at that time. "Some homes were damaged. There was a lot of water around. "I think what we can be thankful for is I don't think we will see anything like that happen here every again. Yes, we do get flooding from the Murrumbidgee River at at Euroley, but I don't think we will see that large-scale flooding in town again that we had in 2012. IN OTHER NEWS: "When you look at it compared to what they are experiencing up north (in Queensland and Northern NSW), we are very lucky to be where we are." Many of the areas in Leeton to experience flooding in streets and in homes included Lansdowne Estate, Almond Road, areas of Fivebough, in Murrami and, of course, at Euroley. One person was also rescued with the assistance of a helicopter at that time. Leeton shire resident Tom Thompson also recalled what he remembered from that time a decade ago. "One of my grandson's was having his eighth birthday that day and it just poured and poured ... the yard (at home) was well under water with the little kids wanting to go outside in the rain and water," he said. "Farms along the Main Canal were flooded, irrigation drains were flooded and so was the river." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/aa131dde-4dbc-41e0-8fa5-d7a0c4d0602c.jpg/r3_33_795_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg