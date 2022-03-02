news, local-news,

ONE of the keystone events of the Leeton SunRice Festival is the street parade. The 2022 event will again feature this showing of community groups, organisations, sporting clubs, schools, businesses, machinery, trucks and everything in between. The parade stretches right from the Leeton Soldiers Club, coming all the way down Kurrajong Avenue and Pine Avenue before finishing at Belah Street. It's a favourite for those who participate and the hundreds of residents and visitors alike who line the streets to wave and watch the parade the pass by. Organisers are hopeful this year's The Irrigator street parade will once again have plenty of people taking part, especially since it has been four years since the last one was held back in 2018. A special information night will be held this coming Tuesday on March 8 at the Leeton Soldiers Club for those who will be participating in the parade. "We'd love to have a representative from everyone who will be putting in a float or if they will be walking in the parade," festival director Julie Axtill said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Obviously if they can't get there, it's not the end of the world. You can still register a float and we can talk you through the rules. "It is good to hear what's happening firsthand. We'll have Leeton Shire Council there and the VRA there as well. It's a good place to ask questions. "We'll be assisting with registering on the night as well. "It's important to note those who might not be on a truck or vehicle and are walking, they still need to register." This can also be done online by visiting the festival's website or Facebook page. Mrs Axtill said the parade was one loved by all, no matter their age. "I think it's something people love because they have memories of it from over the years, maybe they took part themselves, or they just love watching it each time," she said. "It's free and it's something the whole family can do. "We've got the whole street for people to line so there's plenty of places to watch and see it go past. "We're all systems go for the parade and festival, especially with more restrictions easing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/fc5284f2-2be0-4a25-aa7d-937d174ffa1b.JPG/r10_188_4022_2455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg