The Coro Cougars will be looking to do what Leagues couldn't last weekend and become the first team to secure their place in the one-day final. Coro currently holds a two-point lead over Hanwood in the one-day standings, and a win this weekend against Exies Eagles would mean they would have secured their spot in the 40-over decider on March 13. The Coro side will be hoping for a consistent start at the top of the order from their opening combination of Brent Lawrence and Mathew Axtill who have yet to find their consistency as an opening duo. The Coro side has been carried by strong performances from their captain Haydn Pascoe who is under a cloud heading into the clash with a niggling knee injury causing concern. If Pascoe was unable, the likes of Lawrence and Axtill would have to try and fill the gap left by the GDCA leading run-scorer. With the ball, Lawrence is coming into the game off the back of picking up four wickets against Diggers, so could be turned to as a momentum breaker. The points will be crucial for the Eagles as they look to stay in the fight for a spot in the top four come the start of two-day finals in two weeks. The fight for third is tight with Leagues, Eagles and Diggers separated by just four points, so any points on offer will be crucial come the end of the regular season. RELATED In the 50-over clash, Hanwood will take on Leagues looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. Hanwood will be without Corey Graham this weekend as he attends his wedding but Hanwood will welcome back Angus Bartter who had been in good form with the ball. Josh Carn was underutilised last weekend as Hanwood came away with the win over Exies Eagles, so will be looking to make a point as they look to build their gap at the top of the first grade standings. Leagues will be heading into the clash without their captain Jimmy Binks who is currently in self-isolation, but they will welcome back their young quick bowler after he missed the clash with Diggers last weekend for the same reason. Much like the Eagles, the points are crucial for the Panthers as a win this weekend will assure them a spot in the top four. The cricket doesn't stop on Saturday either, with the Twenty20 finals set to be contested at Exies No 1. Starting at 10am, third grade will see Leagues taking on Diggers while the Panthers will also be in action in second grade when they take on Hanwood. Finally, first grade will take to the field at 4pm when Leagues take on Exies Eagles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c300dba8-7ff1-4c78-ae44-9331b2f3bae8.JPG/r1653_1175_5426_3307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg