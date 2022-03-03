news, local-news,

FINALLY, COVID restrictions have eased and we are now moving back into some kind of "normal" here at the Leeton Soldiers Club. While restrictions around QR codes, capacity levels and face masks have been removed, don't be concerned if you see people down here still wearing their masks. Given the large number of visitors we have coming into the club (sometimes upwards of 300 per day), our staff and patrons will continue to be respectfully supported to wear a mask should they choose to do so. With the easing of restrictions, we saw an influx of function bookings; from birthday parties and baby showers to corporate events and weddings. We've got them all on the horizon for us over the next 12 months. IN OTHER NEWS: In fact, it was great to hold our first wedding of 2022 back in February - it was a beautiful, intimate reception - the perfect one to get us back into the swing of things and ready for the other seven weddings we have booked in for the year. If you are thinking about holding an event here at the club, we strongly recommend you contact us to book your date ASAP. The diary is almost already full every weekend through until July. However, it is certainly good to be back doing what we love. Our Easter plans are now also well under way with lots of plans for raffles and giveaways here at the club. We will start our celebrations by giving away four hot air balloon rides at the end of March. In the week leading up to Easter, we will then have hamper raffles, seafood raffles, an Easter egg hunt for the kids and a visit from the Easter bunny. Be sure to watch our Facebook page over coming weeks for all the exciting details. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/a37b3597-4a3e-48b5-b923-b942c83c733b.jpg/r3_0_1060_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg