SIXTEEN players attended social bowls at the L&D on Thursday, allowing for two games of triples and one of pairs. In a close game of pairs, Hilary Chambers and Lorraine Messner defeated Janet Bell and Linda Barnes 19-18. Bell and Barnes led for most of the game, but after scoring two lots of fours, Chambers and Messner managed to draw even on the 14th end. They went on to continue their winning roll to win the game by one shot. It didn't stop there as they were also the drawn winners on the day. IN OTHER NEWS: Playing a game of triples Elaine Sullivan, Faye Harris and Jan Carroll defeated Patti Wakeman, Heather Hoad and Diane Colyer, who scored a resting toucher. After levelling the score three times, Sullivan's team gained momentum winning the last three ends to win the game 14-9. In another game of triples Joan Lloyd, Mary Payten and Marika Pete proved to be too strong of a team, only allowing Denise Naylor, Jean Leighton and Jan Fitzpatrick to win five of the 16 ends played. The club's fours championship will start on March 10, with four teams competing. There will be a roll up at 9.10am with play at 9.30am.

