Coro Cougars are the first team into the GDCA one-day final after picking up a two-wicket win over Exies Eagles. The Eagles, who were already out of the running in the one-day competition, needed to pick up a win to keep their season alive but made a slow start after winning the toss and electing to bat. Sam Breed (0) was knocked over by Alex Flood (1/8), but the Coro spearhead was only able to complete 3.1 overs before succumbing to a groin complaint. Craig Burge (60) was the only batter in the Eagles top order to get a start as Rob Rand (2/13), and Ben Signor (1/7) were able to do the damage with the ball. Mason Ashcroft (16) was the only other Eagle to reach double digits as Shane Hutchinson (5/9) ripped through the lower order to see Exies bowled out for 111. While Tim Rand (3) fell early in Coro's innings, Brent Lawrence and Haydn Pascoe were able to get their side moving in the right direction. The pair put on 33 runs before Pascoe (8), and Lawrence (27) fell in quick succession to the bowling of Connor Bock (2/25). The tight bowling from the Eagles put the pressure on the Cougars as Signor tried to chip away at the total but finding a partner proved difficult. Breed (3/8) did the damage in the lower order and gave the Eagles hope of defending their total, and when he dismissed Signor (22) the game was in the balance, with Coro requiring 31 runs off the final 19 overs but with only four wickets in hand. It took until the ninth wicket to get the Cougars home, with Hutchinson (4*) and Teei Piawi (4*) getting their side to a two-wicket win. Meanwhile, in the 50-over game, Hanwood were able to come away with a 25-run win over Leagues. The Hanwood side won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to make an impact with the bat, with Oliver Bartter (0) falling to Billy Evans (3/22) while Ben Rowston (3/62) picked up Jordan Whitworth (6) and Dean Catanzariti (0) in quick succession. Luke Docherty (25), Charlie Cunial (35) and Tarenjit Mankoo (49) gave their side hope as they were eventually bowled out for 193. Michael Cudmore (23) and Ben Rowston (18) made a strong start at the top of the order before the middle order crumbled. Jack Rowston (60) gave his side hope along with contributions from Mark Burns (11), and Matt Keenan (12) gave their side hope before they were bowled out for 168 in the 47th over. Meanwhile, in third grade, Charlie Lamont (10) helped Coleambally stay alive with a seven-wicket win over Hanwood in the elimination final.

