HEAVY overnight rain and continual morning drizzle ensured just a small field of keen and hardened bowlers participated in the March handicap consistency singles last week. Winners on the morning were Rattles Retallick, Phil Morris and Neil Ditton, while in the top-of-the-table clash Greg Caffery proved too strong for Len Eason. Rob Graham and Ashley McAliece played their re-scheduled match on Friday with Graham coming out a convincing winner. A formidable roll up of 30 players faced the starters gun at the Soldiers social day on Thursday. All eyes were on rink 11 where reigning club singles champion Bob Day was pitted against the experienced and cagey Len Eason. The extremely-experienced Day side, including Bill Creber and Rob O'Callaghan, exploded out of the blocks to lead 11-3 after just five ends, however Eason and his teammates, Tony Woods and Terry Dale, kept their heads during the onslaught, gained the ascendancy, and went onto win 12 of the next 15 ends, eventually running out convincing 26-16 winners. IN OTHER NEWS: In the other games, the winning sides were led to victory by Gary Munro, Glen Neyland, Ashley McAliece and club stalwart Dennis Dean. The club benefactors, for wrong biases, was the ever-smiling Roger Whitehead, who contributed twice to the club's coffers, while a donation was also received from Peter Evans. Terry Dale again teased club selectors with two of the three resting touchers of the day, while the ever-consistent Len Clare registered one. Thursday and Saturday social bowls kick off times have reverted back to the normal 1pm start, with names required by 12.30pm. All new and past players are most welcome. The draw for the club's championship singles will be made on Wednesday. Nominated players should check the draw on the club noticeboard after this date, as the event begins on March 12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

