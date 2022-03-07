sport, local-sport,

ANTHONY Iannelli and Sean Ryan fought out the match of the week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition. Ryan led 2-1 and looked to have the match in his keeping when he had three match points in the fourth game. However, Iannelli saved these points and went on to win the game 12-10 and take the match into a deciding fifth game. Iannelli held six match points in the deciding game, Ryan managed to save five points before Iannelli won 11-9 and claimed victory. On Tuesday Brendon Looby and Ondria Miller also played a very close five game match with Looby taking the deciding game 11-9. Other matches had Brian O'Leary down Bryan Shepley in five, Isabel Thompson won the fourth game 14-12 to beat Benji Roden. Domenic Fiumara overcame Chris Tolland 3-1. IN OTHER NEWS: Will Rawle beat Declan Ryan, Miranda Tait defeated Adele Thompson, Simone Bruno downed Isabel Thompson and Erin Draper was too good for James Kelly. Wednesday's competition had Gary Thompson lose the first two games to Brodie Lashbrook, but he recovered to win 3-2. Carol Davidson was also down 0-2 to Dakota Boardman, but fought back and just got home taking the fifth game 12-10. Evan Hookway had a 3-1 win against Finley Sales, Jacob Harrison defeated Will Rawle, Kathryn Bechaz downed Alayna Croucamp and Cooper Boardman outplayed Maanu Alexander. Isaac Bunge and Katie McAliece scored good wins over Brodie Lashbrook and Charmaine Lee respectively. In Thursday's competition Angelo Fiumara edged out Nicholas Croucamp 3-1 and Justin Mortlock downed Brent Lister by the same margin. Alayna Croucamp finished strongly to beat Matt Piper and Dakota Boardman downed John Saddler. In other matches Ruby Miller and Ian Draper overcame Naomi Rawle and Domenic Fiumara respectively and Jack Miller beat Natalie Fiumara. The next round of matches will continue on this week as the summer competition progresses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2b1f9429-1225-485a-8adb-c8449a3ec499.JPG/r5_52_3317_1923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg