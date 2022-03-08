sport, local-sport,

GUNS n Roses at the start of the previous round sat 29 strokes away from fourth position in division two. They were staring down the barrel of missing this year's final series. However, after scores were tallied for round 18 they now sit just five solitary strokes out of fifth after a team performance like no other this late in the season. A team total of 21 under par 159 nett and the individuals responsible are listed below: Jaensch took out the round 18 player of the week carwash and pizza and Barnes needs a special mention after playing a couple of beautiful rounds. In a week dominated by the ladies, Lisa O'Callaghan from the Schitnoes also handed in a six under nett 30 nett. IN OTHER NEWS: This Sunday will see round five of the Riverina District Golf Association's pennant series hosted at the Leeton Golf Club. Twilight players who regularly play on Sundays need to adjust to play either before 8am or afternoon noon. Scores are now hidden from all players, only team positioning will be shown until March 30 when sides will be notified if they made the finals for the following Sunday. Other players worthy of a mention in round 18 included Rob Hillier 32, Keith Fletcher, Dom Mercuri, Phil Gray, Ricky Harrison, and Ray Marks all on 33 and Anthony Rendina 31 and Brad Barker 30 utilised spare cards. There was a long list of players on 34 and the ball cut off once again stayed on 35. The 2021 semi and grand final Sunday will be played on April 3.

