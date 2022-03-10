Students reach potential

Offering both weekly and fulltime boarding to all students from Year 7 to 12, Yanco Agricultural High School is a quality public co-educational residential high school specialising in agriculture. Each child will have the opportunity of learning in an environment with other students from across NSW all of whom share an interest in agriculture. Being an agricultural high school enables Yanco to focus their teaching and farm resources on students learning to ensure that they are provided with a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences within an agricultural setting. The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals and utilise technologies such as Electronic Identification, Genomics and Artificial Insemination to educate students on sheep and cattle production and marketing. At Yanco, your child will be able to participate in a large number of sporting activities, as they would be able to in their local community. Some of the sporting groups and activities available are AFL, Athletics, Basketball, Bowls, Cadets, Cricket, Dancing, Golf, Girl Guides, Gym, Hockey, Indoor Volleyball, Karate, League Tag, Movies, Music lessons, Netball, Rugby League, Rugby Union, Rural Fire Service Cadets, Scouts, Shooting, Shopping Leave, Soccer, Squash, Swimming Club, Tae Kwon Doe, Tennis, Town Band, Touch Football, Fishing Club, Show Stock Teams, Pony Club, Lake Talbot Water Park, Bon Fires, Ten pin Bowling, Laser tag and much more. In a caring residential environment, students are encouraged to achieve their potential to become effective contributors to their communities within a dynamic and complex world. Affirming the best of the schools traditions, our aim is to provide a well-balanced and diverse educational program with a focus on agricultural pursuits. Yanco Agricultural High School aims to create teaching and learning environments that enable students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful. For more information about what the school offers, or attending Yanco, visit: yancoag-h.school.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DNzHLP7LiHquPUwpiZCCn2/d5cf3b12-4062-4797-aeaa-fc494fcdd5a8.jpg/r3_320_5757_3571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg