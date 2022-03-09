sport, local-sport,

The one-day final will be played on Sunday, but the opposition won't be known until less than 24 hours before the first ball is delivered at Exies No 1. While Coro Cougars locked in their spot in the 40-over decider last weekend, their opponents are still to be determined, with the clash between Exies Diggers and Hanwood acting as a semi-final with the winner to head into the decider. Diggers will be heading into the clash off the back of a victory against Leagues before having the bye last weekend and will be looking to continue that form this weekend. The Diggers side will be stronger in the batting department this weekend with the likely return of Tom and Theo Valeri, but with their ineligibility to play finals, they will be looking for their Leeton contingent to play a role if they make the one-day decider. Ben Elwin picked up a couple of wickets in Diggers last game, while Josh Lanham has been pretty consistent with the ball as well with tight bowling. Hanwood has also found some form in recent weeks and will want to pick up the win to not only secure their spot in the one-day final, but it would also put them out of reach in the race for the minor premiership. Josh Carn has been economical without much reward in recent weeks, so will be looking to make an impact with ball in hand this weekend to help his side attempt to get into a position to defend their one-day title. Meanwhile, in the 50-over clash at Exies No 1, Coro Cougars will look to try and take top spot off Hanwood when they face off with Leagues. RELATED If Hanwood were to lose to Diggers and Coro defeat the Panthers, it would see Coro leapfrog Hanwood into first place and take the bragging right of picking up the minor premiership. Brent Lawrence had found his form with the bat before falling against Exies Eagles last weekend and will be looking to back that up with another strong outing this week. The Panthers can't improve their position on the ladder but will look to continue their good form in the second half of the season, which saw them take out the Twenty20 title, ahead of an elimination final against Diggers next weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

