news, local-news,

AS PREVIOUSLY featured in an Irrigator story, Sara Storer along with special guest, Greg Storer, will be appearing at Whitton Park on Wednesday to perform in a free outdoor concert. It will be BYO your own chairs, picnic rugs, drinks and nibbles and settle in for what should be a great evening that will start at 6pm. This Recovery Outreach Tour is presented by the National Recovery and Resilience Agency and is funded by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. There are 11 small community performances over the month of March. IN OTHER NEWS: On the night Hulong House will be open for business from 4pm offering cakes, light meals, coffee, hot drinks, milkshakes, iced coffee/chocolate. You will also be able to browse through their interesting collection of vintage wares, garden art, man cave items and so much more. The convenience store will also be open offering takeaway food, including pizzas and kebabs. Cold drinks will also available. The Whitton-Murrami Public School community has welcomed Mr Hellier into the infants classroom for 2022. There has been a busy start to the school year with the small schools swimming carnival and the LNPSSA carnival following that. The students have also enjoyed a visit by police liaison officers, who gave a presentation on keeping safe at home, in the community, on the road and online. The students are looking forward to a return visit for a basketball match next week. Last week the students participated in Clean Up Australia activities by picking up litter and disposing of it properly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2928a7b8-938a-4f4a-a65b-669cb353e482.jpg/r1_0_636_359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg