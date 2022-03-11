sport, local-sport,

THE Leeton and District ladies club championships kicked off on Thursday with the fours. Elaine Sullivan, Jan Walker, Mary Payten and Lorraine Messner defeated Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers, Denise Naylor and Faye Harris. Sullivan's team started early and was six shots ahead on the sixth end, but Wakeman's team fought back to take the lead by two shots on the 16th. A score of four shots on the 17th gave Sullivan's team a boost and winning three of the next four ends, won the match 19-12. The other two teams will compete at a later date. IN OTHER NEWS: Seven social players, played a game of fours with a double lead. The drawn winners, Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Janet Bell, Heather Hoad, Linda Barnes and Jan Fitzpatrick 20-17. The lead change several times and the score was even on the second last end when Semmler's team finished the game with a three shot win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/9bcd84df-5706-4ec3-8efa-4d538a163549.PNG/r9_56_640_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg