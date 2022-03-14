sport, local-sport,

LEETON'S squash competition cruised into week six with some excellent matches on court. Tuesday night squash had the Mariners playing the Jets on court one. Chris Toland and Katie McAliece played the match-of-the-week in this contest. Toland held on to win 11-8,11-7,11-13,9-11,11-8 for the Mariners. Ruby Miller played well to sub up and defeat Ondria Miller 5-11,11-4,5-11,11-8,11-7. Simone Bruno defeated Isabel Thompson to also record a win for the Mariners. The only win for team Jets came from Brian O'Leary to salvage a few points back. Court two had Isabel Thompson defeat Alec Tait 3-1. Erin Draper held her nerve to defeat Domenic Fiumara 8-11,11-7,9-11,11-5,11-7. Will Rawle and Miranda Tait had solid wins, with team Roars defeating the Wanderers. On Wednesday night, Cooper Boardman defeated Trev Whitby 3-0. Cooper remains undefeated in the A1 grade so far this competition. Garry Walker and Evan Hookway both had good 3-0 wins. This helped team Taipans defeat the Bullets. On court two Finley Sales had his work cut out for him to defeat Brendan Looby 11-7,9-11,9-11,11-8,11-3. IN OTHER NEWS: Gary Thompson and Jacob Harrison won their games 3-0 which helped the Wildcats win the night. Zac Fairweather got some pride back for the Breakers by defeating Kathryn Bechaz 9-11,8-11,11-6,11-9,11-5. Thursday evening and Nic Croucamp, Matt Piper and Naomi Rawle played well to all secure their matches 3-0. Team Renegades had a crushing victory over the hapless Scorchers. Court 2two saw Jack Miller defeat Ruby Miller. This was Jack's third win against his sister Ruby in their 19 competition matches. Alayna Croucamp defeated Brent Lister 3-1 and Anthony Iannelli defeated Angelo Fiumara 3-0, team Sixers winning against the Hurricanes. Matches will continue on this week for round seven of the summer squash competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b5bb9876-775c-423e-bee1-af2f17fe3453.JPG/r9_0_3321_1871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg