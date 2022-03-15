news, local-news,

The theft of two horses from Griffith-Leeton Riding for the Disabled has baffled the community. Neither Victory nor Sapphire have been heard or seen of since January 14, so the MIA community is pulling together to support the Griffith RDA. Community radio volunteers with 2MIA have come up with a way for residents to show their support and solidarity with a month-long radiothon. While most radio or telethons see broadcasters line up to deliver up to 24 hours of live content, instead each broadcaster at 2MIA and even the Community Radio Network has picked up on the fundraising campaign and is playing reminders during their shows. IN OTHER NEWS: Led by Kim Callaghan and Linda Lane, around $10,000 within a week. "I heard about what happened and I was really angry, and upset," Mrs Callaghan said. "I thought if the radio works like I think it does, we'll be able to pull something together." Mrs Lane said a radiothon was on the plans for a weekend in 2021 but changing COVID rules last year had pushed the idea to the back burner. Mrs Callaghan said she'd love to see the two horses returned but said the money wasn't for simply replacing the two missing horses, but for RDA volunteers to spend as they like with no strings attached. She said if the horses are returned to RDA they may well need specialist veterinary care. "Everyone's been quiet with COVID and things have been tight for all charities," Mrs Callaghan said. The month-long radiothon is only one idea Mrs Callaghan has for RDA and is planning further events for later in the year. Mrs Lane said the early success of the radiothon was down to listeners and community members. "It's thanks to the community for being so responsive and being so kind and supportive for members of the community," she said. To support the radiothon and Griffith-Leeton RDA, people can visit Beyond Bank in Yambil Street or make a deposit to account 0101 3090, BSB: 325 185. Mrs Callaghan said donations over $2 made to Griffith-Leeton RDA were tax deductible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/b34d2713-d9e2-4b24-adff-14316e514c1e.png/r72_0_1311_700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg