A GROUP of young Leeton athletes will this week be putting the finishing touches on their training regimes before they head off to the state championships. The Little Athletics NSW State Track and Field Championships will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Sydney Olympic Park. Packing their bags to compete at the prestigious event and to represent Leeton will be: The group, along with the team mates from the Leeton Little Athletics Club, have been travelling across the region throughout the warmer months to attend various different carnivals. IN OTHER NEWS: All of this has helped to prepare them for the upcoming state event. The athletes will represent in a number of events, including shot put, triple jump, high jump, discus, hurdles and running. All up, across the six athletes they will be represented in 10 individual events across the weekend. With the big stage looming, the Leeton athletes will be giving their best throughout the weekend as they seek to match it with some of the top participants from across NSW.

