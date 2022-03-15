sport, local-sport,

ROUND 19 of the twilight golf competition is done and dusted. It is so close in every division, even in division four, which has been notoriously not well attended in the closing weeks of past events. Players can now only see the positions, but what they can't see is the numbers and, they don't lie. It's going to be a ripper of a next few weeks in the lead up to the finals. The responsibility of players from now is to let everyone within their inner circle know that you could have a very important finals date on April 3 coming up. It doesn't matter what else is on, weddings, kids sport, footy, the garden - it all takes a backwards seat to twilight golf. When have you ever done something for six months and then didn't show on the last day? IN OTHER NEWS: Scores will remain hidden from all players, only team positioning will be shown until March 30 when teams will be notified if they made the finals for the following Sunday. A draw will then be produced. Player of the week for rund 19 was Greg Halden, who had his first hit post-Christmas last Friday. He must have forgotten all his bad habits as he hit the ball like a dream. Halden, also a long time sponsor of the event, scorched the outside nine holes for a 28 nett. Great round. Along with Haldden's 28 were a few other scores worthy of a mention and they came from Keith Fletcher, John Wynn, Rod Emerson, Kerren Barnes, Tyler O'Connell, James Mason, Anthony Rudd, Sue Jaensch, Christine Harrison, John Martin and Kirtis Fisher. The ball comp was once again 35 and better. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/69569be6-ab62-4cc4-be73-eeb44acf4379.jpg/r0_50_2065_1217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg