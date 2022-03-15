news, local-news,

IN JUST a relatively short amount of time, Leeton Public School students were able to pick up large volumes of rubbish recently. The students were joined by their parents and staff from Leeton Public as part of Clean Up Australia Day on March 6 to tidy up around the Palm Avenue area. All up 18 adults and 35 students volunteered their time to help pick up rubbish, amassing around 20 bags full of litter on the day. One of the most common items to be picked up on the day was face masks. Other schools in the shire also participated in Clean Up Australia Day activities on their school grounds or surrounds in the lead up. Clean Up Australia has helped Australians take practical environmental action for over 30 years and is now the nation's largest community-based environmental event. While it has been running for more than three decades, waste challenges remain across the country, as well as in Leeton shire. IN OTHER NEWS: Australia now produces 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, equating to 100 kg per person. Of this, only 13 per cent of plastic is recovered and 84 per cent is sent to landfill. Leeton shire residents have been reminded of their rubbish, recycle where possible or drop items off to the Leeton Community Recycling Centre located at the landfill on Corbie Hill Road. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

