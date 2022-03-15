news, local-news,

THE Dave Sheldrick Shield will make a big return to Leeton shire this week when schools go head-to-head to claim the famous title. Students from Yanco Agricultural High School, Leeton High School and St Francis College will all be participating in the tri-series once again. Kicking off on Wednesday, March 16 both rugby league and league tag matches will again feature over the coming three weeks. Kicking things off will be Yanco Ag and Leeton High School at the Yanco Sportsground. League tag will get underway first from 5.30pm, followed by the boys match around 6.30pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Spectators are welcome to attend in what is traditionally a big week of matches for the shire. NSW Rugby League game development officer Andrew Lavaka was looking forward to a competitive fixture in 2022. "With COVID we did play last year, but it was different last year, so we're all looking forward to having it be back to normal this year," he said. "It means a lot to a lot of people and the kids really love playing in it. "It's about representing your school and community, but also it's a good opportunity for everyone to come together. "People have really missed community sport and games between schools. "There's a good rivalry, but there's also really good respect there between the schools." The second week of matches will be between Leeton High School and St Francis College, followed by the final week between St Francis and Yanco Ag. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

