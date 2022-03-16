sport, local-sport,

The Leeton Soldiers Bowls Club men's championship singles kicked off at the weekend with some keenly contested games and a couple of surprising results. By far the most absorbing game of the first round was the clash between Greg Bowyer and Tony Woods. After 33 ends and scores locked on 29, Woods started, what would ultimately be the final end brilliantly, landing scoring shots with his first three deliveries. By doing so, all but booked his berth into the second round. However, Bowyer, needing to do something special, threw caution to the wind and trailed the jack to the back of the green and then calmly landed his final bowl just centimetres from the kitty to secure an extraordinary victory over a determined and luckless Woods. Club veterans David Noad and Ken Hillier played in another spine-tingler that lasted a marathon 38 ends before Noad was eventually crowned the winner. IN OTHER NEWS: Other first round winners were Rattles Retallick, Ashley McAliece, Leo Plant and Greg Caffery. Last week's social bowls headliner was the contribution made to the club's coffers by the Collingwood-supporting Breed brothers, John and Alan, who put down three wrong biases between them. Club icon Aldo Ramponi also became a club benefactor for his once-in-a-lifetime discretion. Four close games and a blowout were the results of the day. Winning skips and margins on the day were, Len Clare and Dennis Dean by one, Greg Bowyer by two and John Leech by nine. The remaining game had Phil Morris' side record a decisive 24-shot victory. Social bowls will again be held on Thursday next week, with the championship singles continuing this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/544278cc-e15a-4ca5-8fc7-110f0a9da92c.jpeg/r0_61_1443_876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg