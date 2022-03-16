sport, local-sport,

The GDCA season has entered its final stretch, with the final series in first and second grade getting underway this weekend. In what started as an interrupted season due to COVID delaying the start of the season and then much of the first half of the season being washed out, teams will be hoping the weather stays away so results can be determined in the middle. For first grade, it sees a change to the two-day format with games to be played across Saturday and Sunday. In the elimination final, Diggers take on Leagues Panthers to see who will keep their season alive on Exies No 2. The Panthers had been on a good run after Christmas before falling to two defeats heading into finals before a washout last weekend. The Diggers have been on a three-game undefeated streak before they fell to Coro in the one-day final, but they will be without Theo and Tom Valeri after they failed to qualify for finals. It puts pressure on captain Dean Bennett who will be looking to the likes of Reece Maguire to make an impact with the bat this weekend. Josh Lanham has been another who has missed the last couple of outings for the Diggers but will be crucial with the ball if he finds his way back into the side. The winner of that game will take on the loser of the qualifying final between Coro Cougars and Hanwood on Exies No 1. RELATED Hanwood will be looking to make the most of finishing in the first place and taking the minor premiership, and securing the first spot in the grand final. Their bowling attack will hold the key with the likes of Luke Docherty, Josh Carn and spinner Dean Catanzariti getting through a mountain of work as they look to potentially take 20 wickets to win the game. The top order from, Hanwood will be looking to make a positive start, which is something they have struggled with in recent weeks, and the batting line-up may be boosted by the return of Corey Graham. Coro will be looking to the likes of Ben Signor and Alex Flood to rip through the Hanwood batting line-up. With the bat, Haydn Pascoe has continued his good form, and solid contributions from Brent Lawrence and Mathew Axtill could be crucial to their success.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/5347a215-35e4-4a66-ae1a-449d7fa096e5.JPG/r1000_550_5507_3096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg