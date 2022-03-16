Horse racing - How to pick a winner

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.
Choosing a winning horse is not as simple as selecting a horse at random. Learn what to look for when betting on horses.
When having a wager on horse races, a certain amount of luck is required.
Some punters choose a particular horse or jockey's silks that stand out from the crowd!
However, winning in horse race betting needs more than a random selection.
You'd have to learn to read the form guidelines and pay attention to insider tips
Read up on some big upcoming races like the Australian Oaks, where you can uncover tactics to assist you in making better decisions and possibly finding a winner or two.
Horse racing betting strategy for selecting a winning horse
To help you pick a winner at the races, here are some helpful hints.
Reading a race card and form guides
Besides betting options, the race program is one of the most important factors when it comes to betting on horse races.
It includes a wealth of precise and comprehensive information about the race's horse competitors.
Learn to read it in order to make better horse selections.
The horses' previous performances are shown here, which is useful when selecting your bet on a horse.
Here are the important factors to consider:
Speed
It's all about speed in a race or any other race.
It's similar to the top indication of a race winner; determining who among all competitors is the quickest.
There are other elements to consider, but you'd probably want to start with the race's fastest horses.
How? By observing the speed numbers.
Speed figures are statistics are used to analyse or estimate how quickly a horse has ran in previous races.
If the number is large, the horse is likely to run quickly.
Lower numbers have the same percentage.
To come up with a more serious wager, you must compare the horse speed numbers from their previous encounters.
