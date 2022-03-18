news, local-news,

WE ARE buzzing at Leeton Connect at the moment as we finalise details on the appointment of a community grants support co-ordinator. It is with great pleasure we welcome Ken Dachi to the Leeton Connect team. As a result of FRRR funding, Ken will join us for this year as the Leeton community grant support co-ordinator. Ken has a big personality with a vast skill set and has already proven his worth. IN OTHER NEWS: His role will be to work with the Leeton shire not-for-profit (NFP) sector two days a week to assist our NFPs apply for grants by strengthening their own capability to attract grant funding. Ken will share and spread knowledge on potential grant funding and provided advice to grant seekers on not only identifying grant opportunities, but also advice on writing grant applications and acquittals. He will provide hands-on assistance and mentoring as well as facilitate grant workshops throughout the year. Ken will be located at the Leeton Visitors Information Centre and is looking forward to meeting with our NFP sector to identify opportunities for grant funding that will support the individual NFP's goals. If your organisation is a NFP in Leeton shire and already has a project in mind, please make contact with Ken. Contact him on 0448 045 088 or email kend@leeton.nsw.gov.au. We at Leeton Connect are very much looking forward to building strong, working relationships and seeing this role assist us to empower and build capacity of the NFP community in Leeton shire. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/61231a34-ce34-4b23-9ec1-8903e5877589.jpg/r98_26_1200_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg