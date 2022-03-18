news, local-news,

LEETON'S three Ambassador Quest entrants are busily organising event-upon-event in the lead up to the SunRice Festival. The entrants - Jemma Leeson, Sophie Litchfield and Katelyn Mills - have each been hosting a series of fundraisers since putting their hand up to take part. Now, with Easter in sight, the number of events is really starting to kick into a high gear. Sophie Litchfield held a successful poker run recently, with more than 60 bikes attending. All helped to raise money for her Leeton Can Assist charity. Miss Litchfield was due to hold a trivia night at the L&D on Friday, after holding a street stall earlier in the day. One of her big events coming up is a seafood luncheon on Good Friday, bookings must be made as soon as possible. IN OTHER NEWS: Miss Leeson also has plenty in the works, including regular raffles at the Wade Hotel, a high tea afternoon on March 5 at the Leeton Showground and a ladies luncheon on April 2. All are raising money for the Yanco CWA and her Leeton Show Society committee. Miss Leeson is also planning a fun picnic trivia afternoon this Sunday, but tickets must be pre-booked. Miss Mills is busy planning a cocktails, canapes and auction evening at the Whitton Malt House on March 26, a magical movie night at Mountford Park on April 8 and an autumn leaves high tea on April 9. Miss Mills is raising money for the Leeton branch of Royal Far West. For more information on any of the events, simply follow each of the ambassadors on Facebook where more details on each can be found.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/3341a9d3-1125-4604-8d8e-f779d105c989.png/r2_3_1197_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg