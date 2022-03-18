news, local-news,

LEETON'S Beverley Moore was the picture of humility and grace when she accepted a top honour recently. Ms Moore was the Murray electorate's recipient of this year's NSW Women of the Year awards. All NSW state MPs chose one woman as their "local woman of the year", to recognise their outstanding contribution to their community as businesswomen, role models, volunteers, leaders and mentors. Member for Murray Helen Dalton selected Ms Moore after learning of life transformation and her focus on helping others. Ms Moore, an Indigenous women from Kunya and Barkandji families, was officially recognised during a recent ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney. "I was pretty overwhelmed by it all, but it really means a lot to me," Ms Moore said. "My journey has been a long one. If I can now use this to help others and share my story, that would make me really happy." Mrs Dalton said she chose Ms Moore for the honour after being transfixed by her astonishing life story of overcoming tragedy to a become a leader in her community. "In 1997, Beverley saw her beloved father electrocuted to death, leading to her life spiral out of control," she said. "She developed drug problems, was unemployed for long periods and then had to escape domestic violence. Beverley could have easily thrown in the towel, but she's come back so strongly and now dedicates her life to helping others. IN OTHER NEWS: "A volunteer placement at the Leeton op shop a few years ago was a key turning point. She was so good at it, the op shop kept her on permanently. "She's stopped doing drugs and has turned her life around. Beverley is now a role model for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous young women." Ms Moore also enjoys helping schoolchildren celebrate NAIDOC Week, and educates them through offering face-painting. She paints symbols of her Indigenous culture in preschools and primary schools, while helping to educate the children about what the symbols mean and how they represent her culture. In addition, she works with people who have returned from time spent in jail in hopes of helping them readjust to everyday life. Ms Moore supports them by talking to them and relating to past hard experiences. She also shares with people how she recovered her life and inspires them to do the same and find something they are passionate about. "I never imagined that would be something I would be able to do," Ms Moore said. "It's pretty special to think people see me as an inspiration. I just want to help people." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/69e12e61-b12e-4e87-a1a2-a221d4e6eb4f.JPG/r0_594_1200_1272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg