news, local-news, Murrumbidgee Local Health District, NSW Health, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Japanese encephalitis

Murrumbidgee health officials expect far more COVID-19 cases to emerge in coming weeks as well as possibly new instances of Japanese encephalitis. Murrumbidgee Local Health District director public health Tracey Oakman said on Friday most of the eight NSW Japanese encephalitis patients had been unwell in February. "It does take some time for the testing results to be confirmed," she said. "We are investigating more cases and potentially there are more cases." RELATED | Second Griffith case of Japanese encephalitis confirmed The eighth confirmed JE case in NSW was a Temora man in his 50s who was treated in hospital initially and was continuing to recover at home. Ms Oakman said vaccines were being offered to people who work with mosquitos, at piggeries or in certain laboratories. "There is limited supply and we are targeting those at-risk groups currently but that will be broadened as more vaccine arrives into the country," she said. READ MORE "More supplies have been ordered and are expected to arrive in April." Mosquito numbers are expected to decrease as the weather grows cooler. "That will give us a reprieve, what we don't know is what's going to happen next year," Ms Oakman said. "It is unlikely that this virus will disappear and so that vaccination program will be important to set us up for future summer." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/1eab29bf-e299-498a-87c7-3e3ed670ba00.jpg/r224_497_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg