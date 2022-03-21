sport, local-sport,

THE close games continued over the past week in the Soldiers Club men's championship singles. Last Tuesday just two shots separated John Leech and Len Clare after a closely-fought 32 ends, while Bill Mitchell had to fight tooth and nail for his seven-shot win over Rob Graham after 34 high class ends. Leech and Clare were 29 shots apiece at the completion of 31 ends, however two shots on the 32-end was enough to secure victory for the multiple-championship winner Leech. IN OTHER NEWS: The winners in other championship games played on Saturday were Dennis Dean, Ken O'Connell, David Noad, Greg Caffery and Rattles Retallick, who played what is the shot of the championships so far to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Larry Harrison. St Patrick's Day social bowls yielded some close games and one extraordinary result. Len Clare gained some revenge against his singles championship nemesis John Leech when he and his teammates, John Breed and Rob O'Callaghan, scored an astonishing seven shots on the final end, coming from three shots down at the final changeover, to record an unexpected four shot victory 23-19. Other winning sides were skipped by Phil Morris, David Noad, Larry Harrison and Len Eason.Bob Day, Aldo Ramponi and Laurie Hayes supplied the resting touches, while Bob Hermes bowled the only wrong bias for the day. Matches continue this week.

