AFTER pandemic postponements, the Leeton Shire Sporting Walk of Fame is all set to go ahead on April 2. Four of the five inaugural inductees will be in Leeton on the Saturday in readiness for the presentation with Mark Taylor, who can't attend due to a commitment in Brisbane, forwarding a video message which will be played in the night. The MC, Andy Paschalidis a well-known football commentator has agreed to be part of the show after being impressed by the shire when he was here on Australia Day in an ambassador role. Committee chairman Tony Reneker said while it has been a long and, at times a slow road, he was greatly looking forward to the night. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everything is set to go and this week is the last chance to get your tickets to the event," he said. "The $35-ticket includes a two-course meal and an opportunity to hear some great sporting stories." There will be no tickets available at the door, with ticket sales closing this Thursday, March 24. "It's a chance to be part of the inaugural presentation and with limited tickets left it might be an idea to get in as soon as possible to avoid any disappointments," Reneker said. The actual unveiling of the plaques near Leeton's No 1 Oval will take place at 1pm on April 2. There will be a brief ceremony followed by a free sausage sizzle with everyone welcome. "It would be great to see families with young kids down there to witness the unveiling," Reneker said. Olympic swimmer Matt Dunn is one of the inductees and has agreed to talk to the swimming club about 9.30am at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, as well as giving a few pointers to young swimmers. Dunn's wife Eydis, who represented Iceland at the Olympics, is likely to partake in the Leeton Parkrun at 8am, as will Olympic runner and fellow inductee Krishna Stanton Wood. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

