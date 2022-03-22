news, local-news,

AFTER the pandemic put a halt to plenty over the past two years, one of Leeton's most celebrated multicultural events made a big return over the weekend. A Harmony Week lunch was held on Sunday, exceeding expectations to have more than 120 people representing 20 countries turning out for the day. The lunch, organised by the Leeton Multicultural Support Group, was especially significant for the town's newest residents. Afghan Roshan Yosufi, who first came to Leeton by himself as a refugee, but is now an Australian citizen, was thrilled to be able to report that he was at the lunch with his wife and three children. He said it had been a reunion nearly 10 years in the making. "I've waited so long for this," Roshan said. "I'm still a bit shocked, but so happy.' Also enjoying their first Leeton-style Harmony Week function were many Solomon Islanders and Zimbabweans who've come to the area on targeted visas to relieve labour shortages in key agricultural industries. However, on Sunday it was all about fun and showcasing the food, dance and music underpinning Leeton's ever-expanding vibrant cultural mix. IN OTHER NEWS: Sunday's event was open to all community members to attend, with everyone enjoying the chance to mingle, chat, make new friends and share their stories. The luncheon was followed by a special citizenship ceremony at the Leeton Visitor Information Centre on Monday. Leeton shire welcomed four new residents on the day, with mayor Tony Reneker leading the service. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

