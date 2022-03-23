sport, local-sport,

Group 20 sides should retake the field this weekend, with the Paul Kelly Preseason Knockout being played at Wade Park in Yenda on Saturday. There are some clubs missing from the draw, with TLU Sharks and Waratahs not putting forward sides for the first-grade competition while Yanco-Wamoon and West Wyalong won't be represented in league tag. Leeton Greens are hopeful of getting a side together but are currently under a bit of a cloud due to COVID cases around the club. "I think we have about eight of them down with it at the moment," Leeton Greens coach Hayden Philp said. "We had training last night (Tuesday), and we had about 10 there. We called Rocci (DiSalvatore, Group 20 Operations Manager) yesterday just to let him know, and apparently, there are a few sides that are like that. "We really don't even know if we are going to be able to get a side across, It's going through Leeton at the moment, and it is just unlucky that it has affected so many blokes." As it stands, there could be a last-minute change to ensure the competition can go ahead with Group 20 to make an announcement later in the week, according to Philp. "I know Rocci said that he was going to make a call later in the week as to whether first grade is going to go ahead with other clubs struggling as well," he said. "We'd probably be able to play a nine-a-side if they did something like that. You just don't know we could get to Friday, and we have another three blokes go down and then we are well and truly stuffed." RELATED Should the knockout go ahead as planned, the Greens would start their campaign against the Black and Whites at 11.50am while Yanco-Wamoon faces a tough test with a clash with West Wyalong at 10.55am, which if both sides were able to pick up wins it would set up a battle for the shire in game five at 1.40pm. Both sides will also be represented in the under 16s draw and would face off in the final if they win their opening round matches, while Leeton will take on Hay in the League Tag at 10.55am on ground two while the Greens under 18s take on TLU at 3.30pm on ground one.

