news, local-news,

LEETON Public School's annual swimming carnival last month was taken out by Flynn House. The carnival was held under COVID protocols, but all participants enjoyed the day in the water and cheering on their friends and team mates. Flynn House was the winner on the day, followed by Cook, Sturt and Parkes. Age champions: Junior boys: Jett T Junior girls: Evie S-D 11 years boys: Corbin L IN OTHER NEWS: 11 years girls: Camilla H Senior boys: Zaide H Senior girls: Laura T Since the Leeton Public School carnival, a number of students have now gone on to represent at the various different levels as a result. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/f0dce788-115d-4a52-9784-28892ce98a19.jpg/r5_305_2042_1456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg