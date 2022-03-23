Leeton Public School's annual swimming carnival was a hit in 2022
LEETON Public School's annual swimming carnival last month was taken out by Flynn House.
The carnival was held under COVID protocols, but all participants enjoyed the day in the water and cheering on their friends and team mates.
Flynn House was the winner on the day, followed by Cook, Sturt and Parkes.
Age champions:
Junior boys: Jett T
Junior girls: Evie S-D
11 years boys: Corbin L
11 years girls: Camilla H
Senior boys: Zaide H
Senior girls: Laura T
Since the Leeton Public School carnival, a number of students have now gone on to represent at the various different levels as a result.
