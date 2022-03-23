news, local-news,

LEETON author Melanie Ifield has always used the written word as a way to connect with people. On Saturday, Ms Ifield will launch the new edition of her book The Chicken Liberation Army, which is a children's book aimed at those aged from around seven to 12. The free launch event will be held at the Riverina Writing House from 4pm and will include afternoon tea. Ms Ifield hopes families bring their young children to the launch, but residents of all ages are welcome to attend. The new edition of The Chicken Liberation Army includes a new short story, new cover art and an author interview at the book's conclusion. RELATED: Author's passion shines on despite challenges The book itself is about a conspiracy-obsessed 11-year-old girl and her friends, who rescue abused chickens and uncover an illegal chemical-testing facility in the process. There are sagas throughout, but at the end of it all is a happy finish. "When I first wrote the book in 2013, I was only able to do a 'no-frills' release on Amazon at that time ... so to be able to now release the new edition of the book here in Leeton is wonderful," Ms Ifield said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I have always used my writing as a way to escape or create new and fun worlds, but also what I love most is being able to connect with the readers." A Leeton Writers Collective founding member, Ms Ifield is no stranger to the publishing world. She has released two adult and five children's novels, short stories in literary journals and poetry in two chapbooks. She also publishes flash fictions on Instagram. In the middle of all of that, Ms Ifield manages a debilitating long-term illness, but being able to write is something that motivates her each day. She is currently working on her Masters of Creative Writing thesis, with the manuscript as part of that set to become her eighth novel. The new release of The Chicken Liberation Army will be available for sale at the Leeton Newagency, the Riverina Writing House and online through Amazon and book stores. Residents can follow Ms Ifield's journey by searching her name on Instagram and Facebook or by visiting melanieifield.wordpress.com/author/melanieifield/.

