Police are urging members of the public to come forward with information following an aggravated break and enter at a Narrandera home where an 84-year-old woman was left seriously injured. About 8.30am on March 14, the woman was found in her home on Twynam Street covered in blood. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket, swelling and bruising to both eyes, a deep laceration to her cheek, and bruising to her back. She was taken to Wagga Base Hospital before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the cause of the woman's injuries. IN OTHER NEWS: Strike Force Trebartha was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of the investigation, police have now called for motorists with dashcam footage from along the Newell Highway, Narrandera and near Marie Bashir Park between 6pm on Sunday, March 13 and 8am on Monday, March 14, to contact police. Murrumbidgee Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Eugene Stek described the attack as "vicious" and "brutal". "This was a completely unprovoked attacked," he said. "Our detectives are following some very positive lines of enquiry but we are appealing to the public to assist us in that process." Inspector Stek said the elderly woman had been asleep in her bed when intruders broke into her house. "This is something that never happens in Narrandera and the attack of an elderly person like this is totally out of character," he said. "Police are doing everything they can in order to find this offender or offenders. "And again, we're appealing to anyone who has information or who can speak to that attack of that senior citizen who had been doing nothing other than minding her own business in her own house to come forward to the police. "At this point in time they are an accessory." As investigations continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Murrumbidgee Police District on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/4ef5139d-a630-4d9b-b7af-bbe5fe76e03d.jpg/r2_0_1023_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg