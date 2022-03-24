news, local-news, NBN, internet, access, coverage, sussan ley, broadband

Internet coverage across the Farrer electorate is set to receive a boost, with the installation of 52 new NBN towers increasing speed and data capacity. The boost to regional internet access comes from a recommendation in the recent Regional Telecommunications Review, and is set to drastically improve coverage to over 14,000 homes in Farrer. In Farrer, 14,633 homes are currently on the fixed wireless network and 3083 are connected to satellite broadband. Farrer MP Sussan Ley welcomed the decision. "This is something many of my rural households have been arguing for - I have been fighting for - and is vital in the ongoing effort to bridge the communications divide between cities and the bush," Ms Ley said. "This is a good news announcement for all of regional Australia but particularly good news for people in marginal wireless mobile coverage areas who need, deserve and really 'must have' better broadband," she added. The project is part of a $480 million allocation and is just one of the responses to the 2021 Telecommunications Review. The review came with twelve recommendations for increasing regional connectivity, including investments into emerging technology and expansion of digital literacy programs. They also recommended the removal of data charges for low-income users in regional Australia to improve the affordability of what has become a necessity. IN OTHER NEWS: It's estimated that each tower will have double the coverage range and speeds of up to 100Mbps, dropping to 50 at peak hours. On the data side of things, it's hoped monthly data allowances for NBN satellite users will increase up to 90 gigabytes when the upgrade is complete. Construction to upgrade the towers will commence this year and is one part of a range of measures to be announced in coming weeks in the Government's response to the Telecommunications Review. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

