With the air of an election in the air, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley spoke with The Irrigator about how she plans to deliver for the community Leeton and continue to support her electorate at large. And whilst the 2022 Federal Election has not yet been formally announced, it is expected that members of the 47th Parliament of Australia will be elected on or before the 21st of May. Farrer MP Sussan Ley said that this year's Federal Election would prove interesting for a myriad of reasons. "I don't take any election for granted and I certainly don't take this one for granted," Mrs Ley said. "This will be a tough election both locally and nationally for the Morrison government but I back myself in having delivered for my communities like Leeton over the terms that I have served." RELATED || Court reverses climate duty of care ruling Liberal saga over Sussan standing in Farrer not over Mrs Ley said that her upcoming campaign would be based upon focusing on how to achieve the specific wants and needs of every community. "My ethos during an election campaign is that there is no issue too big or too small and there is no community or issue that should ever be overlooked both on a state and federal level," Mrs Ley said. "When I come down to the local level, communities talk to me all the time about water and we know of course that in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area that water underpins the prosperity of our region. "So the announcement that we made for modernising Murrumbidgee Irrigation with $126 million in Federal funding I know was very welcome. "I will continue to work hard for all options that will provide secure long term access to more water to the people that I represent." A continued focus on improving health services is also on the mind of Mrs Ley, who said that the ongoing task of hiring and retaining a permanent doctor in Leeton remained a top priority for her. READ MORE "I have spoken with the Leeton mayor and General Manager via Zoom about this issue and look forward to attending a Council meeting in person in April to discuss improving health services in Leeton. "It is so important that we get the right doctors that line with the hospital systems and have visiting rights to the hospital and can practice across a range of disciplines," Mrs Ley said. "It is worth waiting for the right doctor but I am very aware from the Leeton communities perspective that we need a doctor as soon as possible. I know that sometimes progress can seem frustratingly slow but that pipeline is building up for increased rural medical specialists." And with whisperings in the air that State MP and Member for Murray Helen Dalton may run for the seat of Farrer, and other party candidates sticking their hands up for a run at the seat, Mrs Ley is in for an interesting few months of campaigning. "I think the stronger the contest the better it is for democracy," Mrs Ley said. "This also means that I will be able to demonstrate that I can do for the people of my electorate what they ask of me so I absolutely welcome the contest." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

