THE finals of the L&D ladies fours championship took place last Thursday evening with Elaine Sullivan, Joan Lloyd (subbing for Jan Walker), Mary Payten and Lorraine Messner taking the title. They defeated Cindy McGrath, Heather Hoad, Jean Leighton and Linda Barnes 17-13. Some great bowling was seen by both sides and, after being eight shots down, McGrath's team came within two shots of taking the lead. However, Sullivan's side maintained the lead throughout the match. The first round of the triples championships will start this Thursday and, with six teams competing, two teams have drawn a bye. IN OTHER NEWS: With only 11 social players there were two games of triples played, one with a double lead. Lorraine Mullins, Joan Arnold and Diane Colyer defeated Janet Bell (who scored a resting toucher), Denise Naylor and Diane Colyer. Patti Wakeman, Marika Pete and Jan Carroll defeated Hilary Chambers, Faye Harris and Jan Fitzpatrick.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/92935b7c-0b5a-4797-ac85-52ed54958efe.PNG/r0_4_640_366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg