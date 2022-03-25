news, local-news,

ANZAC Day is getting closer. Despite dwindling numbers and unavailability of veterans and their families, the remaining Leeton RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members are committed to commemorating the service. The organisation is also committed to remembering the sacrifice of the men and women who served Australia and its allies in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. The day starts with the dawn service form up at 5.45am at the Wade Hotel and a short commemoration at the cenotaph. Then Leeton's main service and march starts with a form up at 9.45am at the courthouse, which then makes its way to the cenotaph. Whitton's ceremony will begin at 3pm. With our president Peter Williams being away, our advocate officer, Bob Bunbury, will be officiating at all of the services. Veterans and serving personnel wear their medals on the left side of their chest, marching at the front of the march. As many people choose to remember deceased relatives by wearing their medals, these are only to be worn on the right-hand side of your chest, following along behind the veterans. IN OTHER NEWS: As Anzac Day is an act of remembrance and commemoration, dress should always reflect the dignity of the occasion. A fantastic raffle of a custom-made fire bucket featuring a poppy and a soldier "resting at arms" with our Roxy Theatre in the middle, has been organised for our Anzac Day street stall. Tickets are $5 each, sold at the street stall on April 22, as well as at the Leeton Farmers and Makers Markets on April 2, and the Golden Apple on March 31, April 7 and April 13. We can be contacted on our Facebook page and arrangements can made if you wish to purchase tickets. The next sub-branch meeting is on April 6 at the Soldiers Club. All welcome to come along to meeting and/or to join us for dinner. Auxiliary lunch will be April 1 at 1pm.

