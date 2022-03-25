classifieds, House of the Week, Yanco property

Whether you are looking for your first home or wanting a carefree investment, this lovely house could be exactly what you have been chasing. This property has two bedrooms, both with built-in robes, and two living areas. The kitchen has been updated throughout the years and is very tidy. It has a freestanding stove with a ceramic cooktop, and there's also a dining area. The bathroom has a walk-in shower, a vanity, toilet, plus a pedestal bath in an adjoining room. Outside is a well fenced and secure backyard, a carport with a gate for privacy, and rear lane double gate access. The home is heated with a wood fire and cooled with evaporative air conditioning. There are also two split system reverse cycle units. Located in Yanco, this property is a short distance to McCaughey Park, a hop, skip and a jump to Yanco Primary School, and a short drive to Leeton's town centre. The property is currently leased for $250 per week. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange your own inspection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/96fc5408-af50-4136-bb1d-9b0a0f310b17.JPG/r0_236_3023_1944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg