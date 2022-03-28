sport, local-sport,

FINALS time is fast approaching in the summer squash competition with teams desperately trying to secure their positions. Matches have been proving very entertaining as sides look to cement their position, with plenty of talent on display. Last Tuesday evening began with a great comeback from Will Rawle. Will was two games down, but turned things around to defeat Declan Ryan 4-11,7-11,11-6,11-9,11-7. Chris Toland and Naomi Rawle also secured solid wins. Simone Bruno and Alec Tait had a lengthy battle, but it was Simone who held out to win 9-11,11-8,7- 11,11-9,11-8 to help the Mariners defeat the Roars. On court two Benji Roden, Ondria Miller and Brian O'Leary had good wins. Erin Draper had to dig deep to defeat James Kelly 11-6,11-8,7-11,10-12,11-5. Team Jets secured their first win against the Wanderers. IN OTHER NEWS: On Wednesday evening Jacob Harrison, Kathryn Bechaz and Gary Thompson secured wins to help the Wildcats take victory. Evan Hookway was the sole winner for the Taipans. Court two had good wins going to Katie McAliece and Cooper Boardman. Zac Fairweather defeated Isaac Bunge 9-11,11-6,11-4,7- 11,11-8. The match-of-the-week went to Brianna Gray-Mills and Carol Davidson. Brianna got the victory, winning 11-9,4-11,11-6,8-11,14-12, which also helped team Bullets win the night. Thursday evening had Nic Croucamp playing well to defeat Angelo Fiumara 5-11,11-5,10-12,11-6,11-8 in a long match. Alayna Croucamp and Naomi Rawle had good wins. John Saddler fought his way back to defeat Dakota Boardman 7-11,5-11,11-4,11-4,11-7. Team Hurricanes securing a narrow victory over the Renegades. Court two had Natalie Fiumara take the only win for team Scorchers. Natalie defeated Isabel Thompson 3-1. Anthony Iannelli, Brent Lister and Ian Draper won their matches, resulting in team Sixers winning the night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/010bf40f-7c49-4eba-b199-beea8989eaf9.JPG/r8_0_3320_1871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg