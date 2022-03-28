sport, local-sport,

THE championship singles entered its third week, with close games the order of the day. Rattles Retallick for the second week in a row claimed a last bowl victory with a 31-29 win over David Noad. Ken O'Connell came from nine shots down to overwhelm Dennis Dean, while Bill Mitchell had too much ammunition for Greg Caffrey running out a comfortable 31-24 winner. In the final championship game of the round, John Breed overcame all sorts of difficulties to prove too strong for multiple championship winner John Leech, recording an inspiring 31-24 win. Thursday's social bowls had 30 bowlers take advantage of a fine autumn afternoon. READ MORE: Rink nine saw the blow out of the afternoon where lead Gary Munro led his side to record a 24-shot victory over the Greg Caffrey skipped team of Bob Bundbury and Laurie Hayes. Other victorious leads and their winning margins were, Mark Morgan by 17, Dennis Dean 19, Max McAliece by six and Glen Neyland by three. Resting touchers were claimed by Jack Collard and David Noad, who offset his toucher with a wrong bias. Joining David in making a contribution to the club's coffers was Glen Neyland. Bowlers are reminded the April consistency handicap singles will be held on April 5, with names to be in by April 4. Nominations for the club's championship pairs, which start April 9, are now being taken. The club welcomes and, can supply bowls to any newcomers who wish to join in the regular Thursday social bowls, names need to be in by noon for a 1pm start.

