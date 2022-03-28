sport, local-sport,

Coro Cougars will head to the GDCA first grade grand final after they were able to pick up the first-innings win against Exies Diggers. The Diggers side were able to win the toss and elected to bat, but it was the Coro side who were able to make an early breakthrough with the wicket of Kyle Bennett (0). The consistent pairing of Dean Bennett and Paresh Patil got their side back on track with a 56-run stand over the course of 17 overs. The Cougars were finally able to make the breakthrough with the Diggers on 65 when Bennett (28) was caught off the bowling of Ben Signor (1/19). Patil (32) followed closely behind, as did Trevor Richards (12), who were both caught off the bowling of Shane Hutchinson. While the middle order was able to get starts, the slow bowling of Tim Rand (1/13) and Hutchinson kept the pressure on. Mick Duncan (13) and Josh Lanham (17) both got starts, but the momentum was stopped when Hutchinson (5/40) picked up three quick wickets. Matt Peruzzi (10*) added some late runs before Teei Piawi (2/33) picked up the final wicket to see the Diggers side bowled out for 141 in the 63rd over. Coro would have been hoping to reach stumps on day one without the loss of a wicket with only an hour remaining in the day when Tim Rand and Brent Lawrence made their way out to the middle. The opening pair were able to put on 11 runs before Lawrence was trapped in front as he looked to flick one off his legs off the bowling of Lanham (1/7) to curtail any plans of reaching stumps without the loss of a wicket. The Cougars were able to see off the remaining five overs without any further damage as Tim, and Cooper Rand was able to reach stumps and see the Cougars trailing by 125. RELATED Cooper Rand (0) fell early on day two to the bowling of Matt Peruzzi (1/27) as Diggers hoped that would give them some needed momentum if they were able to hold the Cougars back. Tim Rand was joined by Coro skipper Haydn Pascoe, and the pair put their heads down and looked to push their side towards victory. If Diggers were to have any hope in containing the Cougars, they would need to pick up Pascoe early. They were unable to do so, and he was sitting unbeaten on 49 heading into the lunch break with the Coro side on 1/102 after 49 overs. Pascoe (66*) only waited until the over after lunch to pass his fifty and with Rand (7*) lead their side towards victory. The Cougars were able to pass the Diggers total with just two wickets lost an hour after the lunch interval, with Diggers conceding the match with Coro on 2/142. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/447720de-b224-4f29-907f-8ef546a32c01.JPG/r581_587_4639_2880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg