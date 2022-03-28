sport, local-sport,

The Leeton Greens have picked up where they left off with success at the Group 20 Knockout League Tag competition. The Greens took on Darlington Point Coleambally in the final after the Leeton side came from behind to defeat Hay, while the Roosters took wins over Yenda and Waratahs on the way to the decider. The Leeton side was able to make a fast start getting the first try of the afternoon before Kelly Pauls was able to get on the end of a grubber from Anna McClure to make it 8-0 at the midway point of the first half. DPC was able to pull a try back through Ellen Frost to see the Greens leading 8-4 at the break. The game turned into a back and forth affair as the sides tried to press home their advantage in hot conditions, but neither were able to hit the scoreboard in the second half as the Greens came away with the 8-4 win. Leeton coach Daniel Watt was pleased with how the day turned out, especially with the performance of some of the juniors who were called on to step up. "It was a good hit-out for them," he said. "We were a bit short on numbers, but we had some juniors come up, and they did really well for us, and there were some new players out there that enjoyed." In what was a hot day for the return of Group 20 action, Watt feels that will hold his side in a good position when the season proper gets underway on April 10. RELATED "It was some good mental and physical conditioning playing in the heat," he said. "They had to really grind that grand final win out, which will hopefully toughen them up a little bit as well." After what was an undefeated season last year, Watt is hopeful they will be able to replicate their performance in 2022. "It is a lot less stressful when they are performing well and getting some wins up," he said. "I'm looking forward to them having a good year, and they are coming together well." The Greens were also able to pick up the under 16s title with a 24-4 win over Yenda, while the under 18s and seniors were unable to take part due to COVID cases. Leeton will now look towards their season opener against the Black and Whites. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

