sport, local-sport,

Yanco-Wamoon took plenty of positives out of their two matches at the Group 20 knockout in Yenda on Saturday. The Hawks made a strong start to the day in the seniors with a commanding start to their clash against West Wyalong, which started with a minute's silence after the passing of Jayden Boots. In a special game for the Hawks, Jermain Morgan, Elwyn Ravu and Junior Faoa were able to get over in the first half, while three successful conversions from Ravu saw the Yanco-Wamoon side leading 18-0 at the halftime interval. The Hawks were able to maintain their strength in defence in the second twenty to walk away with the shutout victory over the Mallee Men. It was a tough outing in their second game as they took on a strong Black and Whites, who eventually took out the seniors side of the draw. The Black and Whites dominated the clash and eventually took an 18-0 win over the Hawks, despite their best efforts. Harry Daudravuni came the closest to getting over for the Hawks, but he dropped the ball over the line. Despite the defeat, Hawks coach Kane Hammond was pleased with his side's performance. "The whole day was a positive for us," he said. "We'd come to get some match fitness in and work on some combinations and pick up with some of the combinations we had last year. I'm really happy with how the day went." RELATED The defence was something that really caught the eye for Hammond, only conceding 18 points across the two games. "I was happy with the defence right across the day," he said. "I thought even against Black and Whites, we probably defended better. They are a big side, and they kept on coming all day, and we leaked 18 points, but at the end of the day, we defended pretty well for this time of the year." The day was also a chance for the new signings, in particular, Matthew Goodwill, who was a recent arrival from England and Hammond was pleased to see him settling well into the side. The Hawks will now turn their attention to their season opener against Waratahs Tigers in Griffith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/0d7cde68-32c5-4995-b143-29f14b7daa06.JPG/r1493_753_5706_3133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg